Skip to content
News
Latest Videos
Weather
Sports
COVID-19 Vaccine
TV6 Livestream
TV6 Night Report Livestream
Search
Homepage
News
State
State Politics
National
National Politics
International
COVID-19 Vaccine
Weather
Radar
What's Up With The Weather?
That’s What Karl Says
Sports
Friday Night Fever
Sports On Demand
Scoreboard
TV6 Livestream
TV6 Night Report Livestream
Back to School & Beyond
Latest Videos
TV6 Programming
Discovering
Ryan Report
The UPside
Finland Calling
Election Results
National Results Map
State Politics
National Politics
Someplace Special
Community Calendar
Submit Photos & Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Employment
Newsletter
Closings
Obituaries
Webcams
Advertise with Us
Opening UP
Open for Business
Birthday Club
TV6 Canathon
Craft Show Schedule
TV6 Trips with Holiday Travel
Pets
Pump Patrol
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Winter Alerts
By
Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton
Latest News
WUWW: Winter Alerts
How lake effect snow forms
How Lake Effect Snow Develops
The Great Conjunction