West End Winter Wonderland event in Ishpeming set for March 13

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual West End Winter Wonderland event will take place at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming on Saturday, March 13th from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

Participants must pre-register and purchase their tickets online. Tickets are $5 per person and $15 per family.

Prizes will be available for the sled-designing, snowshoeing, and sculpture building events.

The Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber Of Commerce plans on having a small event, with mainly Marquette County residents.

“We’re looking forward to having this,” says Bob Hendrickson, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “It’s been a long time since we’ve organized an event, and we’re feeling that being outdoors and using the protocols that we’ve all come to be accustomed with, it’ll be something that will be enjoyable.”

Families in attendance are asked to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, by bringing their own winter equipment, wearing masks, and social distancing.

