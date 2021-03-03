UPAWS offering discounted microchipping in March

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is having a special in the month of March to help prevent you from loosing your pet. They call it Chip, Chip Hooray.

It’s a discount on the microchipping service they offer. The cost is lowered to $15 dollars during the campaign. The chip is inserted into the back of the neck and can be scanned by animal shelters and police to provide information on the owner in case your pet gets lost.

“When you hear the stats of 1 in 3 pets in their lifetime get lost, anybody can loose their pet and this is for folks who don’t have their pets microchipped and it finds them back home more than not,” said Ann Brownell from UPAWS.

There’s a limited amount of discounted chips available. There’s also a limit of one discounted chip pet per household. Additional pets can be microchipped for $25. You can find out more by clicking here.

