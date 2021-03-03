Advertisement

Transportation service helps Marquette County veterans receive medical care

The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network provides free rides to medical appointments authorized by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network provides free rides to medical...
The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network provides free rides to medical appointments authorized by the Department of Veterans Affairs.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a service to help veterans get the medical care they need.

The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network provides free rides to medical appointments approved by the VA. According to Marquette County VA committee chairman, George LaBlonde, the service makes trips to multiple facilities.

“Whether they’re at the VA hospital in Iron Mountain, at our veterans’ clinic in Marquette, or any medical center or doctor’s appointment that the VA has authorized,” said LaBlonde.

LaBlonde says the need for medical transportation is great among Marquette County veterans.

“Marquette County is one of the largest counties, so they’re spread out all over the place,” LaBlonde said. “That’s why we try to get most people to come to central locations.”

For those who can’t meet at a designated site, they can talk to the VA about making arrangements to be picked up.

LaBlonde says while the pandemic has not caused an increase in trips, it has changed the way the network operates.

“A lot of stuff has gone to TeleMed,” said LaBlonde. “We’ve also seen a reduction because of our capacity. Our local van can only take one veteran at a time; our big van that takes nine passengers can only take three at a time.”

It’s also led to an increased need for volunteers.

“We like to have about 30 drivers, so we’re always looking for volunteers,” said LaBlonde.

LaBlonde says the service is a way the VA can give back to veterans in Marquette County.

“A lot of people have to drive that long distance, and they either can’t make the drive themselves or they don’t want to drive,” said LaBlonde. “A lot of our veterans are older and, especially in the winter, it’s just easier if they can get a ride.”

To schedule a ride or to volunteer to be a driver, call ride coordinator Erica Smith at 906-373-6191. For more information on the Marquette County VA, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton

Latest News

The Winter Wonderland event will have a 'passport' for participants to fill out as they...
West End Winter Wonderland event in Ishpeming set for March 13
A Lake Superior elopement photograph.
Event businesses get creative out of necessity, offer special elopement ceremonies
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Stabenow, colleagues introduce ‘Oral Health for Moms Act’
"Ladies of the Lights," a virtual presentation by Dianna Stampfler of Promote Michigan, will...
Escanaba Public Library planning ‘Ladies of the Lights’ virtual program
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation