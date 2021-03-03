Advertisement

Sunny and Seasonable on Thursday

Lingering Lake Effect Cloudiness May Linger from Near Marquette to Munising Early
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Thursday: Left-over clouds clearing over northern sections, mostly sunny most locations by mid-day

Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west

Friday:  Becoming mostly sunny again

Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s to 40 south and west

Saturday: Sun mixed with some clouds, little change in temperature

Highs: 30s to 40s east to west

Sunday: Brisk southerly winds and warmer

Highs: mainly 40s west, 30s east

Warm, spring-like weather is expected through a good share of next week.  There is a chance of a little rain eastern sections Monday, with more widespread rain possible by mid-week.

