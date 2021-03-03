Advertisement

Road Commission funds decrease due to mild winter, pandemic

The lack of snow basically shifts money and work from Winter Operations to Maintenance.
The Dickinson County Road Commission sign
The Dickinson County Road Commission sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -The roads are no longer covered with snow and for much of the winter that was the case in Dickinson County.

The Dickinson County Road Commission director Jim Harris, says that lack of snow basically shifts money and work from Winter Operations to Maintenance.

“We had put up several thousand tons of gravel and we were finally able to put it on some of the primary roads. That was a real benefit to be able to do that kind of work we normally cannot get to,” he explained.

Harris says the commission didn’t have to use nearly as much salt this year either, which will mean a reduction for next, but it also helped decrease wear and tear on machines.

“We’ll definitely see a small savings, because we won’t have to restock as much as this winter but with limited dollar figures,” he said.

Harris says overall the commission only saved about $40,000 in 2020; but he does have some concerns for the upcoming year, because the pandemic has impacted the overall budget, more than the lack of snow.

“We’re anticipating things to remain really flat for the past two years, and you’re going to probably see increased fuel costs which again is more of an expenditure for us,” said Harris.

Even with a reduced fund balance of about $600,000, Harris says the Commission is still on track to complete four township paving projects, three bridges, and a guardrail upgrade on county road 607.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton

Latest News

Spread Goodness Day 2021 image.
Organizations prepare for fourth annual Spread Goodness Day
UPDATE: Wakefield boil advisory lifted Wednesday
NMU’s highest faculty honor endowed with major gift
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
LMAS: Vaccinations open to 60+ now, 50+ with medical conditions Monday