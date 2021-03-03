Outdoor ice rink open in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Before it melts, go ice skating at Ishpeming’s new outdoor rink.

City Manager Craig Cugini says the rink is just one of many projects helping families get outside.

The ice rink, located on the corner of Pine St. and Division St., is available for public use during daylight hours.

By next winter, Cugini hopes to have a larger, well-lit outdoor ice rink constructed in Ishpeming.

“I’m not sure if it will remain here or if it will be at a different site next year,” admits Cugini. “We’re making plans for future development in this area and we want to make sure the ice rink is a little more sustainable. This is also pretty small and our hope is to be able to grow it in size a little bit.”

The rink is free to use.

Parents are asked to supervise their children and be mindful of a proper social distance between other skaters.

