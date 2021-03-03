Organizations prepare for fourth annual Spread Goodness Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - March 12 is the fourth annual Spread Goodness Day.

Founder and president Anna Dravland says her passion for volunteering was the inspiration in 2017 for the first Spread Goodness Day.

“I really wanted to create something that would encourage others to get involved so we can support all these different people, organizations, service members, neighbors all together on one day,” said Dravland.

This month, U.P. organizations are preparing for Spread Goodness Day. Getz’s Clothiers in Marquette has set up a drop box donation in the front of its store.

“We’re asking for nonperishables and dried goods,” said Stephanie Heise, graphic design and marketing director for Getz’s. “We’re looking for Clorox wipes and sanitation products. We do also have a wish list on our Facebook and Instagram as well.”

Everything donated will be taken to the Women’s Center on Spread Goodness Day.

“When we’re going through hard times, you just want to feel like you’ve got somebody there for you,” Heise said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity to be able to have something that can help our women get back on their feet after tough times.”

Those who donates three or more items at Getz’s will receive a free swag item.

Dravland says anyone can create an event or activity for Spread Goodness Day. By using #SpreadGoodnessDay and #BrightFuture on social media, she hopes participants can send a message of hope to the U.P. and to the world.

“So many reports are about COVID and politics and negativity,” explained Dravland. “I just want to overwhelm the whole system with positive stories and epic goodness.”

To keep up with Spread Goodness Day and to find ways to get involved, visit the organization’s website or Facebook page. View the Women’s Center wish list on Getz’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.