NMU Women’s Lacrosse gets road victory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University closed out their early-season non-conference slate with an 18-8 win over Maryville (Mo.).

Emily Renfrew was yet again the first Wildcat to put a point on the board with a goal at 27:46.

The Saints answered back a little over a minute later to even up the score at 1-1. Maryville then scored a goal during a man-up situation at the 21:59 mark to go up 2-1.

Renfrew scored goal number two on an NMU free position shot which evened up the score. Another free position shot led to a Wildcat goal just 29 seconds later. Katelyn Mongold found the back of the net, giving the lead back to NMU.

Jessica Daniels used a man-up advantage for the Wildcats to score her first goal of the game. Madeline Bittell scored two goals for NMU, with a Maryville goal score between, to up the score to 6-3 for the visiting team.

Four more Wildcat goals were scored in the remaining 10 minutes of the first. Renfrew notched two more goals while Mongold added her second of the contest. Lauryn Rygiel also got into the action on a score assisted by Renfrew.

Coming out of the half, the score was 10-5 in NMU’s favor.

The second half showed a Wildcat team hungry to take the win and take it in a big way. Bittell lead the way with a goal in the first minute of action. After a Saints goal, Mongold scored again followed by a Kaitlyn Bridger goal assisted by Mongold.

From the 13:55-7:56 mark, NMU scored five straight goals. Mongold, Aleya Speas (3), and Bittell each helped the Wildcat cause.

Maryville would go on to score one more goal making the final score 18-8.

NMU went 16-19 on clears and led the draw controls margin 21-7. The Wildcats also had eight free position shots in the contest.

Renfrew, Bittell, and Mongold led on offense with each scoring four goals. Speas earned the hat-trick with all of her goals coming in the second half of action.

Speas also had a team-high two assists.

Cam Stilson was the goalie for NMU all 60 minutes and grabbed six saves.

NMU has a break until Friday, March 19 when they travel to Fayette, Iowa to face Upper Iowa in their first GLIAC tilt of the season. It will be a two-contest series with the first beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and the second at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

