NMU holds virtual Gender Fair for entire month of March

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gender Fair at NMU, run by students, promotes gender discussion and topics on campus and in the community.

The event, accessible on the NMU website, lasts the entire month of March with live weekly presentations from graduate students and university professors. Student-crafted presentations and virtual posters will also be available online.

Stephanie LeDonne, a Co-coordinator for the event says she hopes the fair creates acceptance among everyone.

“I think the significance of the fair is really to foster diversity and inclusion around campus and in the community,” says LeDonne. “And help people become informed about gender and sexuality so it’s not such a scary thing; and unknown thing.”

NMU English Professor and Director of Gender Studies, Amy Hamilton says the event is open to everyone in the community along with all NMU students and faculty.

“We’re excited to use this virtual platform,” says Hamilton. “Because it offers us these opportunities to do exciting and innovative things with the fair.”

