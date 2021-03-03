Advertisement

New features at Anytime Fitness

Including more room for functional training.
Man running on a treadmill.
Man running on a treadmill.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For Floyd Kucharski, going to the gym has shaped him into the man he is today.

“I’ll be 81, I’ve trained all my life since high school. I admire the two ladies that run this place. The gym is the cornerstone of my life,” said Floyd Kucharski, a member at Anytime Fitness.

Kucharski has been a member of Anytime Fitness for a decade and appreciates everything the gym has to offer. With an additional 1700 square feet, the gym has no has even more.

“We have heart rate monitors here that help track your heart rate. What’s great about them is they actually show you when you’re in your heart rate target zone,” said Monique McCloud, personal trainer manager at Anytime Fitness.

An Evolt scan machine that tells you about your body – everything from muscle mass to macronutrients. New cardio machines track not only your progress but your Netflix or Hulu too.

“The Preva token, you just go up to the piece of cardio, you swipe it and it logs and all your information. As soon as you get off, it’ll log everything out as well,” said Tiare Hazen, club director at Anytime Fitness.

For member of the month Tonya Pollard, there’s nowhere else she’d rather be working out.

“They teach you; they work right with you. I can’t say enough good things about this place and the people that run it. It would not be what it is without the people,” said Tonya Pollard, member of the month at Anytime Fitness.

Kucharski plans to continue coming to the gym every day for as long as he can.

“I would like by example to be able to teach America’s young men, boys, to be true to themselves and to grow up strong,” said Kucharski.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton

Latest News

The Winter Wonderland event will have a 'passport' for participants to fill out as they...
West End Winter Wonderland event in Ishpeming set for March 13
A Lake Superior elopement photograph.
Event businesses get creative out of necessity, offer special elopement ceremonies
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
Stabenow, colleagues introduce ‘Oral Health for Moms Act’
"Ladies of the Lights," a virtual presentation by Dianna Stampfler of Promote Michigan, will...
Escanaba Public Library planning ‘Ladies of the Lights’ virtual program
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation