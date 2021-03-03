New features at Anytime Fitness

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For Floyd Kucharski, going to the gym has shaped him into the man he is today.

“I’ll be 81, I’ve trained all my life since high school. I admire the two ladies that run this place. The gym is the cornerstone of my life,” said Floyd Kucharski, a member at Anytime Fitness.

Kucharski has been a member of Anytime Fitness for a decade and appreciates everything the gym has to offer. With an additional 1700 square feet, the gym has no has even more.

“We have heart rate monitors here that help track your heart rate. What’s great about them is they actually show you when you’re in your heart rate target zone,” said Monique McCloud, personal trainer manager at Anytime Fitness.

An Evolt scan machine that tells you about your body – everything from muscle mass to macronutrients. New cardio machines track not only your progress but your Netflix or Hulu too.

“The Preva token, you just go up to the piece of cardio, you swipe it and it logs and all your information. As soon as you get off, it’ll log everything out as well,” said Tiare Hazen, club director at Anytime Fitness.

For member of the month Tonya Pollard, there’s nowhere else she’d rather be working out.

“They teach you; they work right with you. I can’t say enough good things about this place and the people that run it. It would not be what it is without the people,” said Tonya Pollard, member of the month at Anytime Fitness.

Kucharski plans to continue coming to the gym every day for as long as he can.

“I would like by example to be able to teach America’s young men, boys, to be true to themselves and to grow up strong,” said Kucharski.

