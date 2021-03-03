Michigan Tech has three, NMU has one WCHA Player of the Month

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is proud to recognize four student-athletes as its Players of the Month for February. Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer (Defenseman), Blake Pietila (Goaltender) and Arvid Caderoth (Rookie) and Northern Michigan’s André Ghantous (Forward) are this month’s honorees. The awards are presented by Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup.

WCHA Forward of the Month

Andre Ghantous, So., Northern Michigan (Glendale, Calif.)

Northern Michigan’s André Ghantous finished second nationally in points (16), tied for the national lead in assists (11) and led the WCHA in assists per game (1.10) and points per game (1.60) in 10 February contests. The Glendale, Calif., native posted five power play points over the month, scoring two goals and picking up another three assists on the man-advantage. He also scored the team’s first short-handed goal of the season in their win over then-No. 17/RV Bemidji State, Feb. 12. Ghantous led the league in points last month, three ahead of the next closest scorer in linemate Joseph Nardi. The sophomore tied for first nationally in short-handed goals scored in the month of February. He was named Forward of the Week by the WCHA on Feb. 15 following the Wildcats’ weekend sweep over Bemidji State. This is Ghantous’ first WCHA weekly honor.

Honorable Mention: Connor Ford, Sr., Bowling Green: Logged seven points on six goals and an assist with a shorthanded goal and one game-winner on 28 shots on goal. Julian Napravnik, Jr., Minnesota State: Led Minnesota State in points for the Month of February with nine on two goals and seven assists in eight games.

WCHA Defenseman of the Month

Colin Swoyer, Jr., D, Michigan Tech (Hinsdale, Ill.)

Junior Colin Swoyer led WCHA defenseman in February with eight points, three goals, two power-play goals, five power-play points and 34 shots on goal. The Hinsdale, Ill., native had a point in seven February contests for the Huskies. He scored the game-winning goal against Ferris State on Feb 13 and had an assist on Michigan Tech’s game-winning goal against FSU on Feb 12. Swoyer registered two points at Northern Michigan on Feb. 27 to close out the month. This is Swoyer’s first career WCHA monthly honor.

Honorable Mention: Will Cullen, Jr., Bowling Green: Totaled five points in the month of February with all five coming in the final three games of the month. Riese Zmolek, Sr., Minnesota State: Led Minnesota State with a +8 rating in eight games for the month of February.

WCHA Goaltender of the Month

Blake Pietila, So., Michigan Tech (Howell, Mich.)

Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila led WCHA goaltenders with eight wins and a 1.70 goals-against average in February. The Howell, Mich., native ranked second in the league with a .928 save percentage. He had 12 saves against Ferris State on Feb 12 for his third shutout of the season and posted 33 saves in a 4-1 win over the-No. 18/RV Lake Superior State on Feb 23. This is Pietila’s second career WCHA monthly honor, both of which have come this season. He was the league’s Goaltender of the Month in December.

Honorable Mention: Eric Dop, Sr., Bowling Green: Posted a 3-0-1 mark in net for the Falcons in February with a 2.04 GAA. Posted a career-high 38 saves in a 0-0 tie at Northern Michigan on Feb. 20. Dryden McKay, Jr., Minnesota State: Led the WCHA with two shutouts during the month of February. Ranked second in wins (six) and goals against average (1.81). Became the league’s career shutout leader with his 22nd whitewash on Feb. 12.

WCHA Rookie of the Month

Arvid Caderoth, Fr., F, Michigan Tech (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Michigan Tech’s Arvid Caderoth led WCHA rookies with seven assists, eight points, six power-play points, 20 shots on goal and 90 faceoff wins in February. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native had a point in six games during the month. He scored the game-winning goal at Alabama Huntsville on Feb 5. Caderoth also assisted on the game-winning at Ferris State on Feb 2 and against Northern Michigan Feb 26. This is his second-straight WCHA monthly honor this year.

Honorable Mention: Tyrone Bronte, Fr., F, Alabama Huntsville: Tied for third in WCHA rookie scoring in February with six points on a goal and five assists. Anton Malmstrom, Fr., D, Bowling Green: recorded his first collegiate goal with the Falcons in the month of February against Alabama Huntsville. Benito Posa, Fr. F, Lake Superior State: Led all WCHA rookies in goals in the month of February with four while also adding a pair of assists to finish the month with six points. Jake Livingstone, Fr., D, Minnesota State: Led WCHA defensemen in points with seven in eight games played during month of February. His points per game mark (0.88) led all WCHA freshmen.

