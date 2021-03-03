Advertisement

Michigan GOP responds to former MDHHS director’s separation agreement

Deal included a severance of a little over $155,000
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.(State of Michigan)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan GOP lawmakers sounded off late Tuesday afternoon in Lansing after reports surfaced overnight about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the resignations of former state health department director Robert Gordon and his deputy director, Sarah Esty.

“There are thousands of families who have lost individuals,” said State Sen. Jim Runestad, “and they want to know, ‘Was my loved one lost to COVID because of the policies of the governor here in the state of Michigan?”

Gordon and Esty resigned in late January not long after the former director signed an order to allow the reopening of restaurants at 25% capacity. Around a month later, both former employees and the governor signed separation agreements to keep the circumstances surrounding their departures confidential. Gordan received a severance of just over $155,000, representing nine months of salary.

Governor Whitmer defended the agreements during Tuesday’s press conference.

“There were not any improprieties with Director Gordon’s work,” she stated. “It’s simply that he tendered his resignation, and I accepted it.”

Whitmer also pushed back when a reporter asked if the payment was “hush money.”

“The nature of a separation agreement, when someone in a leadership position leaves,” she said, “is that there are terms to it, and you can’t share every term to it.”

GOP representative Matt Hall says he and others will do everything they can to get their questions answered.

“Why are you giving these payments to Robert Gordon to silence him when no one has ever done this before with an executive like this in a cabinet?,” Hall said. “We didn’t get those answers today, and I know that we are going to continue to try to hold her accountable.”

House Republicans are currently discussing subpoenaing Gordon to get an understanding of the agreement.

