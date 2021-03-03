Advertisement

Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation

Michigan DNR Biologists warn that black bears will be waking from hibernation, looking for food sources.
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the arrival of warmer temperatures the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warns that black bears will begin to emerge from hibernation over the next several weeks.

The DNR reminds residents to take down bird feeders and ensure any and all garbage is stored in a safe and secure manner. DNR biologists say bears, skunks and racoons will also become increasingly active. They’re also opportunistic and will look for food sources when waking from hibernation. TV6 spoke with a biologist about when to contact the DNR if you see a bear.

“If they’re causing damage or some concern, obviously if you’re in the middle of Marquette or another urban area and you see a bear, we want to know about that sighting, but if you’re in a rural setting where it’s not uncommon to find a bear or see a bear it’s not always necessary to contact the DNR,” said Brian Roell, Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist.

You can also report bear sightings to the DNR online.

