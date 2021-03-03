Advertisement

Michigan bars could possibly stay open until 4 a.m.

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan lawmakers have introduced House Bill 4213 which would give bars the option to extend liquor sales from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Some bars, like Remie’s Tavern in Marquette, are in favor of the possible extension.

“As long as things keep moving in the right direction, back to 2 a.m. first,” Remie’s owner Russell Modell said. “Then we would certainly consider the 4 a.m. as something that’s viable and a good option.”

Other bars, like Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee disagree with the bill.

“I don’t think it is a good idea because I’m thinking about the safety and well-being of our customers,” Smarty’s Saloon night shift manager, Brent Soeltner said.

In addition to safety concerns, Soeltner said the pandemic restrictions have already been rough on bars and the hours extension would only make things harder.

“We can only keep like 44 people in at a time,” Soeltner said. “So after that we have to start asking people to leave and we have to really maintain that 44 people. So that would still continue with the hours extended.”

However, on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer increased the maximum capacity in bars and restaurants from 25% to 50% and extended curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“I think that’s perfect because with the rules and regulations in place,” Soeltner said. “Everybody started to get accustomed to that.”

“With the current recent extension of hours and capacity,” Modell said. “We think that ultimately 2021 will be a fantastic year for those that are able to reopen their business within this industry.”

If passed, bar owners who want the hours extension can apply and pay an initial and annual renewal fee of $250.

The bill is currently waiting to go through both the State House and Senate. Then it has to be signed and approved by Gov. Whitmer.

