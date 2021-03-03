Advertisement

Medical examiner services proposed at Marquette County board meeting

Pathologist says these services would be beneficial to first responders
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Marquette County board was looking at the possibility of new medical examiner services.

A pathologist speaking for the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science & Medicine, Dr. David Stockman, says it can help the county with forensic investigations. Based on the county’s population, the cost of the comprehensive services would total $75,000.

Stockman says first responders would all benefit.

“A lot of times, what we’ve experienced in some of the counties that we’ve taken over is that we have the sheriff’s office, police, fire, or EMS actually on scene waiting for the duration of the body,” he said. “Either they are waiting for a funeral home to come pick up the body. So, you’ve basically obligated a large portion of your emergency network to just waiting for a body pickup.”

The board did not make a decision on the examiner services.

