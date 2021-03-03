Marquette County restaurants react to the easing of indoor dining restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Excitement is brewing at Hudson’s Classic Grill & Bar in Marquette, one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement about increasing indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50% beginning on March 5th.

General manager Brad Tryan says this will help get more customers through the door..

“Those long waits weren’t just at our restaurant,” Tryan said. “They were at every restaurant in Marquette, which is really frustrating for guests when they’re told to have to wait such an excessive amount of time to get good food.”

Tryan also says business did not suffer over the past month and is ready for the next step to normalcy.

“Business has been really, really good for us at 25%,” he stated, “and we’re really excited to be at 50% because we can do that much better.”

Another restaurant ready to seat more patrons is Jerzi’s 41 in Ely Township. Owner Jamie Clark says the new capacity limit will make things easier for her and her customers.

“People were really excited to get out and go to restaurants,” Clark said, “and there was quite a few times when we had a wait at the door. So, 50% should take care of that.”

The curfew hours are also getting extended later this week, going from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Clark believes everyone, including her staff, will greatly benefit.

“They were so excited to come out that they wanted to stay later,” she explained. “I think it will make it a little easier on the late night bartenders getting people out the door. It’s one step forward. I can’t complain.”

Clark and Tryan are looking forward to seeing more customers in their dining areas starting on Friday. But, they are also encouraging people not to let their guards down too much in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.