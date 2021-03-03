Advertisement

LMAS: Vaccinations open to 60+ now, 50+ with medical conditions Monday

This news comes as statewide, COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open to those 50+ with medical conditions and caregivers for those with children with special medical needs on March 8.
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
(LMAS District Health Department logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN U.P, Mich. (WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department (LMAS), which serves Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties in Upper Michigan, has released new COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

LMAS says that individuals age 50 and older with underlying medical conditions who live in the LMAS District, can now be added to waitlists as LMAS and Mackinac Straits Hospital, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Munising Memorial Hospital, and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital have reached the majority of those 65 and over and those in the priority groups in 1B. Family members and guardians who care for children with special medical needs are also able to receive COVID vaccinations.

“We are also ready to take those who are over the age of 60 regardless of their medical status,” LMAS said in a release.

To get on a waitlist or signup for an appointment time, please visit LMASDHD.org. Simply use the button on the website labeled 50+ with medical conditions or the button labeled 60+ to get on a waitlist for Alger, Luce, and Mackinac counties. For Schoolcraft County, you can call Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital at 906-341-3775 or use the hospital’s appointment scheduler by clicking here.

If you or a family member needs assistance scheduling or getting on a waitlist in any of our counties, they can call LMAS offices Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Alger County: 906-387-2297
  • Luce County: 906-293-5107
  • Mackinac County: 906-643-1100
  • You may also reach LMAS through its Facebook page via Messenger at Facebook.com/LMASDHD.

“We are so grateful for the response from area residents in wanting to get the COVID vaccine, this is such an important step in protecting individuals from serious COVID illness or death,” LMAS said in a release. “We do not yet have a clear picture of whether those vaccinated can spread COVID-19 to others, so even when you are fully vaccinated, you need to continue to properly wear a cloth face covering (fully covering your mouth and nose), stay home when you don’t feel well, get tested, maintain distance, wash your hands, and limit your gatherings to no more than 15 people from three households.”

If LMAS contacts you and instructs you to isolate or quarantine, please follow those instructions.

“We must all continue to do these small things to take care of each other. The vaccine will only help move us past all of this is if we all continue to follow all of the protocols to protect each other. This pandemic is not over,” LMAS said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine
A one-dose vaccine or two? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in.
Debate simmers over spreading out shots for two-dose vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination guidelines expanding March 8
The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living reported cases...
Report: Virus cases in nursing homes drop 82%