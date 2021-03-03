LMAS: Vaccinations open to 60+ now, 50+ with medical conditions Monday

EASTERN U.P, Mich. (WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department (LMAS), which serves Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties in Upper Michigan, has released new COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

LMAS says that individuals age 50 and older with underlying medical conditions who live in the LMAS District, can now be added to waitlists as LMAS and Mackinac Straits Hospital, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Munising Memorial Hospital, and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital have reached the majority of those 65 and over and those in the priority groups in 1B. Family members and guardians who care for children with special medical needs are also able to receive COVID vaccinations.

“We are also ready to take those who are over the age of 60 regardless of their medical status,” LMAS said in a release.

To get on a waitlist or signup for an appointment time, please visit LMASDHD.org. Simply use the button on the website labeled 50+ with medical conditions or the button labeled 60+ to get on a waitlist for Alger, Luce, and Mackinac counties. For Schoolcraft County, you can call Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital at 906-341-3775 or use the hospital’s appointment scheduler by clicking here.

If you or a family member needs assistance scheduling or getting on a waitlist in any of our counties, they can call LMAS offices Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alger County: 906-387-2297

Luce County: 906-293-5107

Mackinac County: 906-643-1100

You may also reach LMAS through its Facebook page via Messenger at Facebook.com/LMASDHD

“We are so grateful for the response from area residents in wanting to get the COVID vaccine, this is such an important step in protecting individuals from serious COVID illness or death,” LMAS said in a release. “We do not yet have a clear picture of whether those vaccinated can spread COVID-19 to others, so even when you are fully vaccinated, you need to continue to properly wear a cloth face covering (fully covering your mouth and nose), stay home when you don’t feel well, get tested, maintain distance, wash your hands, and limit your gatherings to no more than 15 people from three households.”

If LMAS contacts you and instructs you to isolate or quarantine, please follow those instructions.

“We must all continue to do these small things to take care of each other. The vaccine will only help move us past all of this is if we all continue to follow all of the protocols to protect each other. This pandemic is not over,” LMAS said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.