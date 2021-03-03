Advertisement

Escanaba Public Library planning ‘Ladies of the Lights’ virtual program

The program will feature information about women who managed lighthouses around the Great Lakes, in celebration of Women’s History Month.
"Ladies of the Lights," a virtual presentation by Dianna Stampfler of Promote Michigan, will...
(WLUC/Escanaba Public Library/Promote Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Library planning a new virtual program.

On Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m., Escanaba Public Library, in conjunction with Promote Michigan, will celebrate Women’s History Month with the presentation “Ladies of the Lights,” a virtual program by Dianna Stampfler.

Escanaba is familiar with Mary Terry and the Sand Point Lighthouse, but there were many more “Ladies of the Lights” around the Great Lakes. They were women before their time, taking on the romantic, yet dangerous and physically demanding job of tending to the beacons that protected the shoreline.

In all, some 40 women have been identified who excelled in this profession over the years — dating back as early as the 1840s and as recent as present day.

Dianna Stampfler is a member of the U.S. Lighthouse Society, Great Lake Lighthouse Keepers Association, Michigan Maritime Museum, Historical Society of Michigan and is on the board of the Michigan Hemingway Society. She is also a regular contributor to many Michigan-based publications, including Michigan Living and Michigan Travel Ideas.

This program is made possible with the generous support of the Friends of the Escanaba Public Library.

The event is free to the public, but registration is requested. Please visit this website to register.

