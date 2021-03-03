Carol Bronczyk takes over as Dickinson County Clerk

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County has a new county clerk and register of deeds.

Carol Bronzyk took over the position from Dolly Cook, who just retired after 30 years.

Bronzyk was previously the Dickinson County deputy clerk for 18 years and was selected out of many applicants, by the two Dickinson County circuit court judges.

“I just want to do what’s best for the people of Dickinson County and carry on what Dolly has done; she’s handled it so well after all of these years. The elections have all run smoothly, and hopefully our office is very helpful to all the residents out there,” Bronzyk told TV6.

Bronzyk took the oath of office on Monday.

