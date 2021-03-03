Advertisement

Bridgefest canceled in Houghton-Hancock

Bridgefest will be missed by many.
Bridgefest is not happening this year... maybe next?
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - With Houghton-Hancock’s Bridgefest being canceled, businesses need to make up for revenue the event brings each year.

One non-profit directly affected was Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY).

SKY helps out local children every year by providing school supplies and warm winter gear.

President of SKY, Lynnette Borree, said SKY gives kids things like “winter jackets, books, hockey equipment,” or whatever else they need, really.

Normally, SKY holds a fun game of Bingo during Bridgefest where a chicken picks coordinates by where it scats... which raises a bit of money for the non-profit.

“It’s kind of a goofy fundraiser,” said Borree about the chicken game. “But... it’s a lot of fun just bringing the community together and raising awareness about SKY.”

This year, however, Bridgefest fundraisers were set on the backburner.

“We’re all yearning for normalcy, and getting things back to normal,” said Borree. “We’re also very understanding that they’re trying to keep the community safe.”

Borree said like many businesses, SKY had to get creative.

“We’ve actually increased our private donations,” said Borree.

She also said the group has increased awareness through promotional videos and reaching out to the community.

“It takes a community to get through this, it’s going to take a community to keep helping out the others that need it,” said Borree.

Borree attributes the positivity of the UP as a whole to help make it through the pandemic.

“Luckily, we’re in the UP and people really watch out for one another,” concluded Borree.

