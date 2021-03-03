Advertisement

A quiet pattern takes over

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A front is moving across the area, which will set off patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Then, temperatures will trend around the freezing mark. This weekend an upper-level ridge moves in bringing a surge of warmer air into early next week. Then, a mid-level low-pressure system moves in on Wednesday with rain and snow on Thursday as it clears out.

Today: Morning patchy freezing drizzle. Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s

Thursday: A few snowflakes in the east early in the morning. Then, partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mix of sun/ clouds and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s

