A quiet pattern takes over
A front is moving across the area, which will set off patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Then, temperatures will trend around the freezing mark. This weekend an upper-level ridge moves in bringing a surge of warmer air into early next week. Then, a mid-level low-pressure system moves in on Wednesday with rain and snow on Thursday as it clears out.
Today: Morning patchy freezing drizzle. Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s
Thursday: A few snowflakes in the east early in the morning. Then, partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s
Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Mix of sun/ clouds and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 40s
