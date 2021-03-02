Advertisement

Wildcats sending six skiers to NCAA Cross Country Championships

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six members of the Northern Michigan University Nordic ski team have qualified for the upcoming 2021 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships in Jackson, New Hampshire.

The team took home the men’s, women’s, and combined team titles at the NCAA Central Region Championship last weekend

On the men’s side, Zak KettersonKjetil Baanerud, and Tobias Moosmann got the nod.

Ketterson took home the gold in the 10k classic at the NCAA Central Region Championship last weekend while Baanerud won the 20k skate and placed second in the 10k classic.

Moosmann was fourth in the 10k and third in the 20k over the weekend.

For the women, Molly MillerMalin Boerjesjoe, and Hilde Eide all earned spots in the field.

Miller won the 15k skate at the NCAA Central Region Championships and placed second in the 5k classic. Boerjesjoe was second in the 15k and fourth in the 5k and Eide earned third in both the 5k and the 15k.

The NCAA National Championships Nordic races are Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 13 in Jackson, New Hampshire at the Jackson Nordic Center.

