Whitmer administration to give COVID-19 update Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration could make an announcement Tuesday about coronavirus restrictions.

Whitmer’s office has announced a press conference is planned for 2:00 p.m. eastern time Tuesday. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and on Facebook.

Joining Whitmer will be Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Last week, Whitmer hinted that restrictions for restaurants could be relaxed in the coming days.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.