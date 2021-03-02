Advertisement

Whitmer administration to give COVID-19 update Tuesday

Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday.(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration could make an announcement Tuesday about coronavirus restrictions.

Whitmer’s office has announced a press conference is planned for 2:00 p.m. eastern time Tuesday. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and on Facebook.

Joining Whitmer will be Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Last week, Whitmer hinted that restrictions for restaurants could be relaxed in the coming days.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

