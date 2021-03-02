Wheelchair won’t stop MTU student from achieving goals

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s only 7:00 a.m. and Cosmo Trikes has been working out for nearly an hour. He doesn’t let his wheelchair stop him from staying positive and in shape.

“Obstacles are our way of showing our virtues,” said Trikes. “Because without an obstacle you can have all the good virtues in the world. But if you can’t demonstrate them and put them to good use through an obstacle then no one knows that you have them.”

Trikes’ accident happened just over two years ago, at Mont Ripley ski hill, the week before finals at Michigan Tech in Houghton.

He hit a jump ramp too fast on skis, landed on his back and damaged his T-11 vertebrae – permanently paralyzing his lower body. Trikes was taken to the hospital, went through rehab in Chicago and as soon as he could… hit the gym.

Snap Fitness Houghton Owner, Barbara Rabitoy, was surprised to see him come in so soon after rehab.

“He’s an absolute inspiration,” she said. “I saw him two weeks after he got out of the hospital.”

Personal fitness has always been important to Trikes. Before his injury, he used to be a body builder. However, fitness is not his only full-time job.

“I go to the gym in the morning, I come home and I do school,” said Trikes.

Trikes will graduate in May 2022 with a degree in electrical engineering. He is currently taking 17 credits of classes, most of which are online. Trikes has a radiant personality and is very grateful towards those who have supported him. He is happy to be an example of being positive despite facing life obstacles.

“As long as you have the courage to just go outside, go to the gym, go do something,” said Trikes. “It gets a lot better from there and a lot easier because people are willing to help you. You get stronger, you get more confident, life gets better. And with that, have a great day.”

Trikes also shared his website for more information about him and his story.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.