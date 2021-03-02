Advertisement

Wheelchair won’t stop MTU student from achieving goals

Cosmo Trikes became waist-down paralyzed in December 2018 and since then, came back to one of his favorite hobbies – bodybuilding.
Don’t let the mask fool you. Cosmo Trikes is all smiles behind it, as he works out in the gym.
Don’t let the mask fool you. Cosmo Trikes is all smiles behind it, as he works out in the gym.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s only 7:00 a.m. and Cosmo Trikes has been working out for nearly an hour. He doesn’t let his wheelchair stop him from staying positive and in shape.

“Obstacles are our way of showing our virtues,” said Trikes. “Because without an obstacle you can have all the good virtues in the world. But if you can’t demonstrate them and put them to good use through an obstacle then no one knows that you have them.”

Trikes’ accident happened just over two years ago, at Mont Ripley ski hill, the week before finals at Michigan Tech in Houghton.

He hit a jump ramp too fast on skis, landed on his back and damaged his T-11 vertebrae – permanently paralyzing his lower body. Trikes was taken to the hospital, went through rehab in Chicago and as soon as he could… hit the gym.

Snap Fitness Houghton Owner, Barbara Rabitoy, was surprised to see him come in so soon after rehab.

“He’s an absolute inspiration,” she said. “I saw him two weeks after he got out of the hospital.”

Personal fitness has always been important to Trikes. Before his injury, he used to be a body builder. However, fitness is not his only full-time job.

“I go to the gym in the morning, I come home and I do school,” said Trikes.

Trikes will graduate in May 2022 with a degree in electrical engineering. He is currently taking 17 credits of classes, most of which are online. Trikes has a radiant personality and is very grateful towards those who have supported him. He is happy to be an example of being positive despite facing life obstacles.

“As long as you have the courage to just go outside, go to the gym, go do something,” said Trikes. “It gets a lot better from there and a lot easier because people are willing to help you. You get stronger, you get more confident, life gets better. And with that, have a great day.”

Trikes also shared his website for more information about him and his story.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

Latest News

The sticker/seal for those who complete MIOSHA's COVID-19 Workplace Safety Ambassador Program.
More than 2K free consultations given through MIOSHA COVID-19 Workplace Safety Ambassador Program
Human trafficking graphic.
AG Nessel urges Michigan Legislature to pass human trafficking legislation
The outside of the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity Affiliate building.
Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate to celebrate 15 years, almost 50 houses built
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions