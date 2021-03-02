Advertisement

Three leaders remain the same in Week Two of the UPSSA HS Basketball Polls

Published: Mar. 2, 2021
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys

Division 1-3

1. Escanaba (4) 8-0 24 1

2. Iron Mountain (1) 8-0 20 2

3. Marquette 5-2 16 3

4. Bark River-Harris 9-0 8 4

5. Kingsford 5-3 3 5

Others receiving votes: Jeffers (7-1) 2, Gladstone (4-4) 1, Norway (7-2) 1.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 8-1 25 2

2. Rudyard 7-1 19 3

3. Dollar Bay 7-1 16 1

4. Munising 7-1 10 4

5. Chassell 4-3 3 5

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (5-3) 2.

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Menominee (3) 6-0 23 1

2. Sault Ste. Marie (2) 7-0 22 2

3. St. Ignace 4-2 14 3

4. Calumet 7-0 11 4

5. Negaunee 7-1 5 —

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 9-0 25 1

2. Carney-Nadeau 9-0 19 2

3. Baraga 5-2 13 3

4. Cedarville 4-1 10 5

5. Ontonagon 6-1 6 —

Others receiving votes: Pickford (4-2) 2.

