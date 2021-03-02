Advertisement

The UPside - March 1, 2021

This week’s Upsiders are the ‘Angels’ at U.P. Home Health & Hospice.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the ‘Angels’ at U.P. Home Health & Hospice.

When the pandemic struck and business around the U.P. shutdown or started working remotely, people were being told to stay home, and yet, the direct care workers of U.P. Home Health & Hospice kept working and kept going into other people’s homes who relied on their care.

While the direct care workers get a lot of the credit for venturing out to care for others, they couldn’t have done it without the entire team of dedicated people working to find ways to continue to provide care as safe as possible. Learn more about U.P. Home Health & Hospice in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

