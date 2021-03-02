Advertisement

Southerly winds bring a warmer day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A system moving across Canada will result in breezy southerly winds across the area today. Wind gusts will push 30-35mph at times causing large waves and likely some beach erosion. However, it will also bring warmer air with temperatures near 40°. A cold front moves through tonight triggering some spots of patchy freezing drizzle and drizzle, especially in higher elevations. Some roads could be slick. Then, this weekend a big upper-level ridge slowly moves in with an even warmer air mass into early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s in the south

Wednesday: Morning drizzle/freezing drizzle. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s north, 30s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs Mainly 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and springlike

>Highs: Mainly 40s west, 30s east

Monday: Mostly cloudy and continued springlike warmth

>Highs: Mainly 40s, isolated 50s

