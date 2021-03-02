Southerly winds bring a warmer day
A system moving across Canada will result in breezy southerly winds across the area today. Wind gusts will push 30-35mph at times causing large waves and likely some beach erosion. However, it will also bring warmer air with temperatures near 40°. A cold front moves through tonight triggering some spots of patchy freezing drizzle and drizzle, especially in higher elevations. Some roads could be slick. Then, this weekend a big upper-level ridge slowly moves in with an even warmer air mass into early next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s in the south
Wednesday: Morning drizzle/freezing drizzle. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 20s north, 30s south
Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs Mainly 20s
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and springlike
>Highs: Mainly 40s west, 30s east
Monday: Mostly cloudy and continued springlike warmth
>Highs: Mainly 40s, isolated 50s
