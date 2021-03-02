Significant delays for furniture orders

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Consumers shopping for furniture are having to wait several months to receive their orders.

It’s a supply chain issue that isn’t just creating delays until next fall, but is also increasing prices.

“Price increases are happening it seems monthly, sometimes bi-monthly. It’s unreal,” said Steve Anderson, Household Appliance, Furniture and Mattress Owner. “We’re seeing differences in costs more now than we ever have before.”

Household Appliance, Furniture and Mattress Gallery in Marquette Township has been in business for 50 years, but has never seen the month-long delays it is seeing now.

A slowed down supply chain has caused significant setbacks. First, it was in appliances.

“Slowly but surely appliances are coming back,” said Anderson.

Now, a foam shortage is creating separate issues.

“Furniture and bedding are all effected by this,” said Anderson. “Normally you come in and you can special order something and it only takes about six to eight weeks. Now it’s 32 weeks out.”

That means an order placed in March wouldn’t be received until October.

“It hurts everyone. I feel bad for the consumers when we got to tell them it is way out like that,” said Anderson.

Anderson says during the pandemic furniture sales are down, but other areas like appliances are actually up in sales.

“Overall we’ve been doing okay and we’ll be here,” said Anderson.

That’s in part because of an increase of consumers remodeling

“Now they got more money because they’re not traveling, they’re not going on trips, they’re not able to eat out so they are finding more in their budget to be able to spend,” said Anderson.

Anderson says while furniture stock is still struggling; the store has most appliance products available.

He also expects another shipment of furniture in two weeks.

