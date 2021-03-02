Advertisement

Significant delays for furniture orders

A slowed down supply chain has caused significant setbacks.
Furniture at Household Appliance, Furniture and Mattress.
Furniture at Household Appliance, Furniture and Mattress.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Consumers shopping for furniture are having to wait several months to receive their orders.

It’s a supply chain issue that isn’t just creating delays until next fall, but is also increasing prices.

“Price increases are happening it seems monthly, sometimes bi-monthly. It’s unreal,” said Steve Anderson, Household Appliance, Furniture and Mattress Owner. “We’re seeing differences in costs more now than we ever have before.”

Household Appliance, Furniture and Mattress Gallery in Marquette Township has been in business for 50 years, but has never seen the month-long delays it is seeing now.

A slowed down supply chain has caused significant setbacks. First, it was in appliances.

“Slowly but surely appliances are coming back,” said Anderson.

Now, a foam shortage is creating separate issues.

“Furniture and bedding are all effected by this,” said Anderson. “Normally you come in and you can special order something and it only takes about six to eight weeks. Now it’s 32 weeks out.”

That means an order placed in March wouldn’t be received until October.

“It hurts everyone. I feel bad for the consumers when we got to tell them it is way out like that,” said Anderson.

Anderson says during the pandemic furniture sales are down, but other areas like appliances are actually up in sales.

“Overall we’ve been doing okay and we’ll be here,” said Anderson.

That’s in part because of an increase of consumers remodeling

“Now they got more money because they’re not traveling, they’re not going on trips, they’re not able to eat out so they are finding more in their budget to be able to spend,” said Anderson.

Anderson says while furniture stock is still struggling; the store has most appliance products available.

He also expects another shipment of furniture in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

MTU Mushing Club preps for Copper Dog
MTU Mushing Club preps for Copper Dog
Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery is opening its doors for the first time since November
Absentee ballots at Marquette City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Michigan’s election audits are complete; Secretary of State says 2020 election was the most secure in the state’s history
FILE. Michigan Capitol.
Michigan Senate committee seeks Whitmer, administration communications related to nursing home COVID-19 policies