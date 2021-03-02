Richardson Jewelers celebrating women

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Richardson Jewelers in Marquette is celebrating International Women’s Day for a full week and helping out the Women’s Center. March 2-7 they’re collecting donations for the center.

Each donation gets you an entry to win win a prize package containing a gift certificate to the GLOW Sculpting Spa and a necklace from their new 1928 collection. For the owner, it’s a cause important to him and his employees.

“It’s the least that I could do to help other people it’s an important cause, not only for myself but for all of my employees they’re the ones that are really kind of the brains behind the operation and when they talk about how important it is to support the Women’s Center, the least I can do is respond and do what I can to help,” said Randy Richardson, Owner of Richardson Jewelers.

Also during those days, the first 50 women who visit Richardson Jewelers will get a free gift bag with chocolate from Towner’s and wine from Everyday Wines.

