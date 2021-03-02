Advertisement

Rep. LaFave introduces bill to address rural mental health services

LaFave says the bill will create new standards and licensing requirements to allow parties other than law enforcement agencies and their officers to transport involuntary psychiatric patients to facilities across the state.
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.(Michigan House Republicans)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Representative Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) has introduced legislation to reform the way involuntary psychiatric hospital patients are transported, which he says, greatly affects northern Michigan communities.

LaFave says the bill, House Bill 6452, will create new standards and licensing requirements to allow parties other than law enforcement agencies and their officers to transport involuntary psychiatric patients to facilities across the state, if the third party and a county agree to do so.

“Because current law only allows for the transportation of these patients by law enforcement officers, a huge strain is placed on their agencies as yet another duty is added to an already long list,” said Rep. LaFave. “Especially in the Upper Peninsula, with most of the treatment facilities in the Lower Peninsula, our officers are required to be away from their jurisdictions for long stretches that can last for more than twenty hours.”

The plan would allow each county to establish a Mental Health Transportation Panel, which would include a county administrator, peace officer, judge, and mental health professional to advise the commission, LaFave says. He says through the panel, along with new certification requirements, the bill ensures that anyone assuming the role of transport officer is qualified, regulated, and supervised.

“In one U.P. county, there is actually a need for other agencies to step in and watch the jail when their own officers are away on transport,” said Rep. LaFave. “The current law as it stands has only created more hassle for officers, agencies and patients in Michigan’s rural areas and Upper Peninsula communities. This plan only encompasses a small portion of the mental health crisis, but it will bring much-needed relief to everyone involved and ease the burden on northern counties who are simply trying to get these patients the help they need.”

State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) has introduced an identical bill, SB 0101, in the Committee on Health Policy and Human Services, which will be taken up in a hearing this Thursday, March 4.

Rep. LaFave serves Michigan’s 108th House District, representing Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties in Upper Michigan.

