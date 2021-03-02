Pictured Rocks prepares for another busy summer

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks in Munising is reporting 1.2 million visitors in 2020, a record for the national park. The numbers came as a bit of a surprise to staff as they expected average or below numbers because of the pandemic.

This year, they expect another big year, even with large events, like pictured rocks days being cancelled. Staff at the park say planning ahead can make all the difference.

“Trying to come visit when maybe there’s less people can definitely help, planning ahead, that’s the big thing, knowing where you can go, what you can see, what are the best times, can really help you have a better experience,” said Susan Reece from Pictured Rocks National Park.

Park staff also say they’re working on long-term issues as well including parking, sewer and signage.

