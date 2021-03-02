Advertisement

Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center hosts free swim lesson for area third, fourth graders

Each class of students receive five 40-minute lessons as part of the program.
Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center aquatic director Tanner Walsh instructs Niagara...
Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center aquatic director Tanner Walsh instructs Niagara Elementary School students from Daniel Krznarich’s fourth grade class during a lesson at the NLYMCA pool Monday morning. (Photo credit: YMCA)(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center’s annual third grade swim program has returned this month, with a twist.

With the pandemic cancelling the program in 2020, the YMCA this year is teaching all area third and fourth graders how to swim. Each class of students receive five 40-minute lessons as part of the program.

The YMCA aquatics staff also introduces the kids to boat safety, lifejacket fit, proper water attire as well as sun and heat safety.

“Really here, being one of the only places in the county, teaching swim lessons, we want kids to get that ability to be comfortable and do the basics skills of floating on your back or treading water, knowing how to keep yourself safe in the water,” said the Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center aquatic director Tanner Walsh.

This year’s program is the first to occur in the YMCA’s newly renovated pool, which was completed in late 2019.

The children taking part in the program come from Woodland Elementary School in Kingsford, North Elementary School in Iron Mountain, Norway Elementary School, Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Iron Mountain, Holy Spirit Catholic School in Norway, North Dickinson Elementary School in Felch, Niagara Schools in Niagara, Wis., and Florence Elementary School in Florence, Wis.

