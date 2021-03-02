Norse can’t keep up with Statesmen

CHAIN OF LAKES, Flor. (WLUC) - After splitting a doubleheader on Sunday with Lincoln Trail Community College, the Norse Softball Team (2-7) got overwhelmed by the Statesmen on Monday, losing by scores of 13-4 and 12-4.

The Norse took the first lead of the day when Korey Kaukola (SO, Champion, MI) blasted her second homerun of the season. This was a three-run shot to left in the bottom of the first.

The Norse got in trouble in the second. The Statesmen opened the frame off with two singles, but it looked as though Bay would get out of the jam, picking up two quick outs. Jayley Akers (FR, Lawrenceville, IL) doubled to drive in a run. An error on the next play extended the inning and cleared the bases, tying the game at three. Lincoln Trail took advantage of the extra out, using a walk and two singles to take a 5-3 lead.

Bay got a two-out double from Lexi Challier (SO, Escanaba, MI) to drive in a run, but a second runner was thrown out at the plate, ending the second with the Norse trailing by one.

The Statesmen shut down the Norse from there, and added a run in the fourth, and two in the fifth. Three Bay College errors in the sixth opened the doors for a five-run inning, allowing Lincoln Trail to open up the big margin.

Erica Shroyer (SO, Shelburn, IN) toed the pitching rubber and earned the win. She went six innings and gave up six hits, four runs, three earned, five walks, and struck out four.

Hannah Edington (SO, Millington, MI) took the loss. She was the victim of some defensive miscues, as she gave up ten runs, but only two of them were earned in three innings of work.

Akers finished three for five with an RBI. Jaedyn Johnson (SO, Robinson, IL) was three for four with two RBI.

Kaukola was two for two with three RBI, while Challier was two for three with an RBI.

Lincoln Trail got an unearned run in the bottom of the first in game two, but the Norse tied it right back up in the second. Challier lined a single to center with two outs, but the Norse would leave the bases loaded in the inning.

The game was broke open in the bottom half of the second, due in part to some self-inflicted wounds by the Norse. The Statesmen scored six runs with only three hits in the inning. They took advantage of a walk and three errors and took a 7-1 lead after the inning.

Sarah Wynn (FR, Pitt Meadows, BC) homered to lead off the third, and the Norse added a run off of an error to close the lead to four, but the Statesmen took control in the bottom half of the third. With two outs and the bases loaded, a fly ball would not be caught, and the error cleared the bases for Lincoln Trail. They would add another run in the inning and another in the fourth to put the game away.

Halle Ellis (FR, Brazil, IN) worked all five innings and gave up six hits, four runs, three earned, and six walks while striking out four to get the win.

Karlie Patron (FR, Ishpeming, MI) took the loss, as she pitched two innings and gave up four hits and seven unearned runs.

Johnson finished two for three and drove in two runs for the Statesmen.

Challier collected two hits and an RBI in four at bats.

The Norse will meet up with the Bethel University JV team tomorrow afternoon in Florida. The doubleheader starts at noon

