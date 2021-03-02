Michigan’s election audits are complete; Secretary of State says 2020 election was the most secure in the state’s history

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Statewide audits from the November 2020 elections are completed.

More than 1300 republican, democratic, and non-partisan clerks, as well as the State Bureau of Elections, took part in what Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, is calling the state’s most in-depth series of post-election audits.

“More than 250 audits were conducted across the state, and the vast majority were led by county clerks who received tremendous support and complete transparency from city and township clerks.”

Benson said the statewide examination of all paper ballots, poll machines, and procedures followed by election workers, were done in response to voter and election fraud claims.

“Another hand count, of more than 18,000 randomly selected ballots from jurisdictions across the state affirmed that the tabulation machines throughout Michigan had accurately counted and determined the winner of the presidential election.”

She said Michigan’s November 2020 election was the most secure in the state’s history.

“This finding eradicates any rational for continuing to question the integrity of the election and the validity of the outcome, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.”

Now, Benson is calling on leaders to accept that the election results are accurate.

“No leader, or person of power, elected or otherwise, should have ever played political games with the integrity of our elections, but those who did, must stop now.”

And in a press release, Benson said if lawmakers provided more time to election officials to process absentee ballots before election day, “they could have pre-emptively debunked many of the lies that have since attacked our democracy.”

