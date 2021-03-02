Michigan State and Marquette City police departments investigate cybercrime in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State and Marquette City Police officers arrived at an apartment on the corner of Park and Third St. at 6:45 this morning.

The officers were executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing, joint investigation pertaining to a cybercrime.

There is currently one suspect.

The details of the alleged crime are considered sensitive information, according to a Michigan State Police officer in the Computer Crimes Unit.

“So it culminated here with the execution of a search warrant. We’ll be anticipating, depending what we find, charges to be sought at some point. But there’s no threat to the community or anything. Just cyber crime.” Says MSP Computer Crimes Unit officer Chris Wicklund.

A cyber dog from the MSP canine unit was used to sniff out electronics that may have been involved in the alleged crime.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.