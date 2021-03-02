Iron Mountain suspends overnight winter parking ban

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain Police have suspended the overnight winter parking ban in the city.

Iron Mountain Police & Fire Department Director, Ed Mattson, says with the warmer weather and lack of snow in the forecast, the Iron Mountain Police Department will not be issuing overnight parking citations.

Mattson says this policy can and will change if snowfall requires the Department of Public Works to plow, salt or sand the roads.

He tells residents to watch the weather forecasts and move your vehicle off the street if significant snowfall is predicted.

