Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery is opening its doors for the first time since November

The restaurant is offering dine-in, takeout, and curbside options, as well as reservations.
(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local Marquette business is searching for workers as it prepares to open its doors to the public.

For the first time since November, Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery will be opening back up Monday, March 15.

The restaurant is offering dine-in, takeout, and curbside options, as well as reservations.

And General Manager, Andrew Hillary, said they’ll be hosting a job fair at the restaurant this week.

“As long as we’re at 25 percent capacity, we probably have enough staff, but as we look toward filling back to 50 percent, or if we go higher at some point in the summer, we’re going to need to start finding people, training people, and making sure that when it picks up – and it will pick up – that we’re ready for it.”

Hillary said they’re in need of all positions and you can stop by to fill out and application Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5.

