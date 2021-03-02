Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate to celebrate 15 years, almost 50 houses built

The affiliate is small, serving less than 50,000 people.
The outside of the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity Affiliate building.
The outside of the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity Affiliate building.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -15 years and almost 50 houses later, the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate is making strides and holding records.

Nancy Pellegrini, the executive director for the organization, says even with being a smaller affiliate, serving less than 50,000 people, the group has thrived.

“In the past 9 years, 8 of those years, we were in the top 15, three of those years, we were the top producing affiliate,” she said.

She says those numbers show how supportive the community and volunteers have been. While the group took some time off, only doing emergency repairs during the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity will begin its 50th house this summer.

“To be able to find a family that fits with our program and to be able to build a house with them, knowing that they are going to own a house for the rest of their lives, that is safe, decent affordable, safe being the key word, that is such a great feeling,” she explained.

Pellegrini says the group is also launching operation shingle storm again this year.

“Where we not only honor veterans, but we work on their homes; We are hoping to engage the community again. It’s such a wonderful opportunity to say thank you,” she added.

She says the group is hoping to do 12 homes with that project, with two already approved.

Right now, the affiliate is in critical need of volunteers to continue its mission. For information on how to help click here or call (906) 779-5377.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. LaFave introduces bill to address rural mental health services
FILE. Iron Mountain police car.
Iron Mountain suspends overnight winter parking ban
Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center aquatic director Tanner Walsh instructs Niagara...
Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center hosts free swim lesson for area third, fourth graders