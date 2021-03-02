Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate to celebrate 15 years, almost 50 houses built

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -15 years and almost 50 houses later, the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate is making strides and holding records.

Nancy Pellegrini, the executive director for the organization, says even with being a smaller affiliate, serving less than 50,000 people, the group has thrived.

“In the past 9 years, 8 of those years, we were in the top 15, three of those years, we were the top producing affiliate,” she said.

She says those numbers show how supportive the community and volunteers have been. While the group took some time off, only doing emergency repairs during the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity will begin its 50th house this summer.

“To be able to find a family that fits with our program and to be able to build a house with them, knowing that they are going to own a house for the rest of their lives, that is safe, decent affordable, safe being the key word, that is such a great feeling,” she explained.

Pellegrini says the group is also launching operation shingle storm again this year.

“Where we not only honor veterans, but we work on their homes; We are hoping to engage the community again. It’s such a wonderful opportunity to say thank you,” she added.

She says the group is hoping to do 12 homes with that project, with two already approved.

Right now, the affiliate is in critical need of volunteers to continue its mission. For information on how to help click here or call (906) 779-5377.

