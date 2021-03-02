Advertisement

Finlandia’s Gonzalez Named ECAC Esports Player of the Week

Gonzalez wins Player of the Week.
Gonzalez wins Player of the Week.(Finlandia Athletics)
By Finlandia Athletics
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Chelan Gonzalez has been named ECAC Player of the Week in FIFA 21 for Mar. 2.  He is the first POW in program history. On Monday, Feb. 22, Gonzalez gained a measure of revenge beating Lucas Carvalho (Siena Heights) 2-0 (4-1, 4-3).  He had lost to Carvalho in the FIFA Fall League Championship Game in November.”It feels really great to be selected as FIFA Player of the Week especially with all of the very talented players in the league,”  said Gonzalez.  “So far the season is going the way that I was hoping. I am 4-1, I’m hoping to keep on winning but it’s going to be challenging the rest of the season.”

