COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Escanaba, Menominee

ESCANABA & MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - More coronavirus vaccine appointments are available for people 65 and older in Delta and Menominee counties.

As of 8:30 a.m. eastern time Tuesday, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing an online scheduler for individuals to make their appointments.

PHDM says appointments will be available for Thursday, March 4 at Bay College’s Joseph Heirman University Center, located on Danforth Road in Escanaba, and for Friday, March 5 at The Pullman House / Whistle Stop Restaurant, N2190 US-41, Menominee.

A link to the online scheduler is available on the PHDM website, www.phdm.org and on its Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/4phdm. PHDM is able to offer this online option, as all individuals on its waitlist have had an opportunity to schedule a COVID vaccination appointment.

Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call 906-786-4111 for appointments in Escanaba, or 906-863-4451 for assistance to schedule their appointment in Menominee. There is a limited number of vaccines available, and appointments will be on a first come basis.

Only residents of Delta and Menominee counties, aged 65 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.