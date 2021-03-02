Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Escanaba, Menominee

Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA & MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - More coronavirus vaccine appointments are available for people 65 and older in Delta and Menominee counties.

As of 8:30 a.m. eastern time Tuesday, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing an online scheduler for individuals to make their appointments.

PHDM says appointments will be available for Thursday, March 4 at Bay College’s Joseph Heirman University Center, located on Danforth Road in Escanaba, and for Friday, March 5 at The Pullman House / Whistle Stop Restaurant, N2190 US-41, Menominee.

A link to the online scheduler is available on the PHDM website, www.phdm.org and on its Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/4phdm. PHDM is able to offer this online option, as all individuals on its waitlist have had an opportunity to schedule a COVID vaccination appointment.

Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call 906-786-4111 for appointments in Escanaba, or 906-863-4451 for assistance to schedule their appointment in Menominee. There is a limited number of vaccines available, and appointments will be on a first come basis.

Only residents of Delta and Menominee counties, aged 65 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Intruder arrested after breaking and entering at Norway home
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Crash graphic.
Three injured in three vehicle crash in Gogebic County Friday evening

Latest News

Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
Whitmer administration to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Keweenaw Coffee Works Matcha
Keweenaw Coffee Works explains benefits of matcha, how to make it
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Ex-health director gets $155,000 in separation agreement
Again, not to be confused with the fire department, the Fire Station dispensary is located off...
Houghton ‘Fire Station’ dispensary coming soon