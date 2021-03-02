Buy or trade your favorite vinyl records

Advertisement

The Emporium featuring Vintage Vinyl in Marquette is open by appointment
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Make an appointment to buy or trade vinyl records.

To schedule a visit to The Emporium featuring Vintage Vinyl in Marquette, call or text owner Jon Teichman.

The shop holds thousands of records, as well as vintage toys, books and homeware.

Teichman constantly adds to the collection, but special orders are available if you don’t find the album you’re looking for.

“Everyone’s welcome, all tastes are welcome. And if people have records that they’re not listening to and they’d like to trade them in, and have them looked at by us, they should definitely contact us,” says Teichman. “We love to look at people’s collections. We can come to you or you can bring the records to us, but we’re really interested in people’s records.”

The Emporium is located at 317 W Washington St. in Marquette.

The shop is currently open by appointment only. To schedule your next visit, call or text Jon Teichman at 906-373-7157.

