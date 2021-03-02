Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - New information in the case of the Rock House in Houghton. Monday afternoon their appeal being dismissed by Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi in circuit court.

In December KMPD Inc., the company that owns the Rock House Grill and Tavern, was fined $600 dollars and their liquor license was suspended for 45 days. That was after what was called a failure to comply with the public health emergency order surrounding COVID-19.

“The constitution would suggest that the right of review is as determined by law, or as provided by law and the legislature has so provided by law and has specifically determined that a licensee does not have a right of appeal,” said Judge Mazzuchi during the hearing.

Other restaurants and bars across the state have faced similar penalties for violating the public health emergency orders.

