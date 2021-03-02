Advertisement

Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - New information in the case of the Rock House in Houghton. Monday afternoon their appeal being dismissed by Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi in circuit court.

In December KMPD Inc., the company that owns the Rock House Grill and Tavern, was fined $600 dollars and their liquor license was suspended for 45 days. That was after what was called a failure to comply with the public health emergency order surrounding COVID-19.

“The constitution would suggest that the right of review is as determined by law, or as provided by law and the legislature has so provided by law and has specifically determined that a licensee does not have a right of appeal,” said Judge Mazzuchi during the hearing.

Other restaurants and bars across the state have faced similar penalties for violating the public health emergency orders.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet
Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme
New and vintage snowmobiles showcased at 4th Annual Snow Show
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Latest News

Richardson Jewelers Sign
Richardson Jewelers celebrating women
Bay College West offers dental assistant program
Bay College West offers dental assistant program
Michigan State Fire Marshal hopes to reduce fire fatalities
Michigan State Fire Marshal hopes to reduce fire fatalities
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is coming to Upper Michigan
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is coming to Upper Michigan