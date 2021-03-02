A Windy Warmup Expected Tuesday
With Temperatures Chilling Back Again Wednesday
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tuesday: Gusty southerly winds, partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: low to mid 30s east, low to mid 40s west
Wednesday: Somewhat colder, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: around 30 far north, 30s over most of Upper Michigan with highs around 40 far south
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds
Highs: mainly 30s, but near 30 far east and near 40 far west
Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy
Highs: upper 20s to 30 east, 30s west
Saturday: Chance of morning flurries east, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 20s east, 30s west
Temperatures should warm substantially Sunday with spring-like weather possible early next week.
