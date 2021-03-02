Advertisement

A Trend Toward Colder Over Much of the U.P. Wednesday

Fair Weather High Pressure Will Gradually Take Over the Weather Controls
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Cloudy early, chance of flurries and/or freezing drizzle parts of the north, then a trend toward clearing

Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s to 40 west and south

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30 into the 30s north and east, 40 into the 40s south and west

Plan on a preview of spring for at least the early portion of next week with above average temperatures eroding snow cover, especially over southern portions of the U.P.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Pepin, a freshman at Mid Peninsula School.
Parents, staff react to Mid Pen ‘Student of the Week’ submission
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

wind
Southerly winds bring a warmer day
Karl Bohnak: 3/1/2021
A Windy Warmup Expected Tuesday
winds
A blustery and snowy start to March
Morning lows in the 0s with wind gusts over 25 mph
Monday: Chilly & blustery start to March plus lake effect snow in the NW wind belts