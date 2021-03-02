A Trend Toward Colder Over Much of the U.P. Wednesday

Wednesday: Cloudy early, chance of flurries and/or freezing drizzle parts of the north, then a trend toward clearing

Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s to 40 west and south

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30 into the 30s north and east, 40 into the 40s south and west

Plan on a preview of spring for at least the early portion of next week with above average temperatures eroding snow cover, especially over southern portions of the U.P.

