A Trend Toward Colder Over Much of the U.P. Wednesday
Fair Weather High Pressure Will Gradually Take Over the Weather Controls
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday: Cloudy early, chance of flurries and/or freezing drizzle parts of the north, then a trend toward clearing
Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny
Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s to 40 west and south
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 30 into the 30s north and east, 40 into the 40s south and west
Plan on a preview of spring for at least the early portion of next week with above average temperatures eroding snow cover, especially over southern portions of the U.P.
