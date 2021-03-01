Advertisement

Wind and snowfall create dangerous road conditions in Western UP

Snowfall across the UP caused white-out conditions Sunday.
Snowfall in Calumet
Snowfall in Calumet(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowfall across the UP caused white-out conditions Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow froze almost instantly on cars and buildings in Calumet.

Heavy wind pushed about three inches of snow onto roads, which caused slippery road conditions.

According to one driver, he had a hard time following the roads before being plowed.

And Trevor Marvis, a Negaunee man visiting Calumet, said his hour and fifteen minute drive took three hours because of weather conditions.

“I didn’t get to put the new tires on yet, so it’s a little scary. Roads are pretty brutal, slippery, you got your wipers on full blast. Everything that hits your winshields been freezing pretty much instantly, so I got the heat on full blast for that.”

Remember to carry emergency items like a shovel, snowbrush, blanket, and food, in case you find yourself stuck on the side of the road.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore as seen by boat on Lake Superior.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sees record year in 2020 during pandemic
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

Superior Arts Youth Theater can drive
Youth theater program collects 3,000 cans and bottles in two days
Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet
Proceeds support 14-year-old Branden Quayle, who was diagnosed with T-lymphoma last November.
Snowshoe benefit supports teen diagnosed with lymphoma
NMU v MTU hockey
Students allowed back in stands for final NMU hockey game