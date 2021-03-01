Wind and snowfall create dangerous road conditions in Western UP

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowfall across the UP caused white-out conditions Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow froze almost instantly on cars and buildings in Calumet.

Heavy wind pushed about three inches of snow onto roads, which caused slippery road conditions.

According to one driver, he had a hard time following the roads before being plowed.

And Trevor Marvis, a Negaunee man visiting Calumet, said his hour and fifteen minute drive took three hours because of weather conditions.

“I didn’t get to put the new tires on yet, so it’s a little scary. Roads are pretty brutal, slippery, you got your wipers on full blast. Everything that hits your winshields been freezing pretty much instantly, so I got the heat on full blast for that.”

Remember to carry emergency items like a shovel, snowbrush, blanket, and food, in case you find yourself stuck on the side of the road.

