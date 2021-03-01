Advertisement

Why it’s so hard to determine failing rate for online education

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The State of Michigan is a proficiency state which means education guidelines are set, that each student must meet to graduate. But right now, online learning has become ‘pandemic learning,’ meaning students are just trying to get by.

That’s why the Breitung Township School District’s innovative programming lead, Amanda Gibbons, says it’s difficult to measure a failing rate for online education.

“What we don’t generally look at, as a country, is does that 0 to 59% mean that, that student has attempted all of those tasks and they’re not proficient in them, or have they not handed in those assignments and we counted those as zeros,” she explained.

She says that means the school districts are not looking at proficiency and something has to change.

“The work needs to be required to be handed in, so that we can evaluate it for competencies,” she added.

Gibbons says online learning and in the classroom learning, are two very different things, which is why sometimes you can’t compare the two; Not everyone is going to succeed at online learning. That’s why for the past 7 years, the Breitung Township School District has been using diagnostic assessments, to see where each online student stands.

“We find out where the areas of opportunities are, what the learning loss level is, and we let the course build out from what they need to graduate from what we need to remediate,” said Gibbons.

She says this has increased her student’s skill levels and set them up for more success.

Gibbons says she realizes online education has been a learning curve for many; But she hopes people don’t write it off completely, because it could be useful for many students, just in the right format.

