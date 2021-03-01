Wakefield-Marenisco basketball player surprises with a donation

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wakefield-Marenisco varsity basketball player is gaining recognition across the Upper Peninsula after a selfless donation made to a junior varsity player from a different school.

Before the Cardinals recent game against Dollar Bay, Matthew Montie and his team were watching the JV game. Montie noticed a player on the Blue Bolts JV team not wearing proper basketball shoes, and knew that he could help.

Montie had just gotten new shoes, so he donated his older pair, still in great condition to the Dollar Bay player. Matt says that wearing the right shoes are important, and have helped him. He just wanted to pass along that comfort, and safety.

“A lot of times you go to stop to do anything in basketball, set a screen, stop, pass the ball, whatever, it wears and tears a lot on your ankles, so basketball shoes help a lot,” said Montie. “I was just trying to help.”

Montie’s coach said he was extremely proud of the gesture, and is not surprised by his selflessness.

