UP Regional Blood Center experiencing critical need for blood donations

The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for O-Negative, A-Positive and A-Negative blood types.
Donate blood today.
Donate blood today.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blood donations are needed in Upper Michigan to begin the month of March.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals.

Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling:

  • Marquette: 906-449-1450
  • Hancock: 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba: 906-786-8420

“Donate Local. Keep your blood in the UP!” the center said in a release.

