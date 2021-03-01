Advertisement

U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette offers chance to paint ceiling tiles with “Looking UP” fundraiser

By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the ‘New Beginnings’ campaign, the U.P. Children’s Museum is offering the community a chance to paint new ceiling tiles for the museum.

The tiles come in two different sizes; 2x2 and 2x4. The smaller tiles can be purchased for $50, and the larger ones for $100.

The tiles can be purchased online, picked up at the museum, and painted at home. A kit with paint colors and brushes is provided with each tile.

The museum’s Executive Director Nheena Weyer Ittner says the campaign offers an uplifting view of the year ahead.

“What we want to do is kind of refresh the museum,” says Ittner. “And allow our guests, our friends, our families to paint ceiling tiles and make people feel a part of the change.”

The Looking UP fundraiser will continue through April, though Ittner says it may extend into the summer.

The money raised from Looking UP will go towards the upkeep of the museum.

